Parade organizer invites community to join Racine's Juneteenth celebrations Saturday

RACINE — Racine's Juneteenth celebrations are set for Saturday, June 13. The parade is in it's fifth year, while the city's celebration has been taking place for 51 years.

"If you believe in the ideals of America, if you believe in American freedom, this is your chance to come celebrate with us," parade organizer Corey Prince said.

The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. at Main and Fifth streets in downtown Racine, heads south on Main to 14th Street, goes west on 14th to Grand Avenue, continues south on Grand Avenue and ends at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, where the city hosts a celebration that runs until 8 p.m. at 601 Caron Butler Dr.

Prince said the parade has more than 65 entrants and features a wide range of community groups.

"You can definitely expect to see everything from marching bands to dance groups to youth groups, organizations, football clubs, car clubs, motorcycle clubs," Prince said.

TMJ4

Juneteenth celebrates June 19,1865, when the last enslaved Americans learned of their freedom in Galveston, Texas, following the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863.

Prince said the holiday carries meaning for all Americans.

"Our forefathers had a vision of a more perfect union where all men and women were created equal and were free," Prince said.

He said Juneteenth carries an added significance as the nation marks its 250th anniversary.

"Even when the country wasn't involved with or for us, when laws were made specifically against us, we still were here loving this country, and we're still here right now," Prince said.

He also emphasized the importance of preserving the history and culture the day represents.

"I think it's important that we hold on to the history, to the knowledge, and what's going on presently, from Black Americans and Black culture," Prince said.

Prince's son, Jaxson Posley, said the tradition is one he plans to carry forward.

"My dad will be able to teach me stuff, and I'll be able to go tell other people it," Posley said.

TMJ4

Prince encouraged everyone to come out, watch the parade, and join in the city's celebration.

"It is an all-day celebration," Prince said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip