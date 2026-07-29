Organizers, participants prepare for the return of the Racine County Fair

UNION GROVE — The Racine County Fair returns to Union Grove, bringing together agriculture, community, and a tradition that spans more than a century.

Abby Nelson, the 2026 Racine County Fairest of the Fair, said the event is a celebration of everything the county has to offer.

"We're celebrating Racine County. We're celebrating Racine County youth and Racine County agriculture all together," she said.

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Nelson said the sense of community is what makes the fair stand out.

"I think the sense of community is what makes it very special," Nelson said.

Final preparations were made Tuesday at the fairgrounds ahead of the fair's official opening Wednesday, with livestock being brought in and readied for show.

Now 17, exhibitor Lorelei Nelson has been showing livestock at the fair since she was 5 years old. This year, she is showing Apricot, a Holstein cow

Nelson said the experience is rewarding, even when it comes with challenges.

"She's kind of feisty at times," Nelson said. "You just have to learn to really cooperate and work as a team with her when that happens."

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Nelson said while the fair is about agriculture, she's also learning life skills, including "stepping up to the plate" and "cooperation" as she works alongside her family to show animals.

While most livestock is shown by Racine County youth, the fair offers opportunities for participants of all ages.

As of Tuesday, Louise Bailey is a two-time Most Excellent Chocolate Chip Cookie winner.

"The winner that takes first place in the cookie competition in the chocolate chip recipe gets the banner and to have that for a year and their name put on it," she said, wearing this year's sash.

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Bailey won the competition last year as well, meaning her name will soon appear twice.

Jennifer Hock, the Racine County Fair Office Coordinator, said the fair's multigenerational appeal keeps people coming back year after year.

"The amazing Racine County Fair has brought in families for many, many generations, so it's become a tradition," she said. "So many parents were growing up in 4-H and FFA, showing here at the fair, and now they're bringing their kids and their grandkids back to experience all that the fair has to offer."

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For Fairest of the Fair Abby Nelson, it's a sentiment she relates to, growing up showing livestock and now participating in a role that holds personal significance.

"My mom also served as Racine County Fairest of the Fair in 1999," she said.

In addition to livestock shows and competitions, the fair features classic Wisconsin fair foods, rides, tractors, and live music.

Jeff Bush, President of the Racine County Agricultural Society, said this year also brings a new addition to the rodeo.

"New to this year is, in our rodeo, we are having mutton busting, which is little kids riding sheep," he explained.

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And while preparations were still underway Tuesday, Bush said the fair's impact will extend well beyond the fairgrounds when it's over.

"The positive influence we have on the kids growing up through this program turns them into good adults that are very active in the community," he said.

The Racine County Fair runs through Sunday at the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., Union Grove.

For more information, including schedules and tickets, head to racinecountyfair.com.

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