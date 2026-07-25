RACINE — A 39-year-old man was shot and killed overnight in the 2700 block of Wright Avenue in Racine, and police are asking the public for any information or video related to the shooting.

"It was unbelievable. It's just not something that happens over here or in this area," said Damarion Anderson, who lives in the neighborhood where the shooting happened.

Anderson was not home when police responded to the scene, but his mother was. They learned just how serious the investigation was Saturday morning.

"It's a nice neighborhood, nice people over here," he said. "So for something like this to happen, it's surprising."

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Remnants of a crime scene were still visible Saturday, hours after the shooting occurred just off Washington Avenue.

According to the Racine Police Department, officers responded to the area at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers found the victim with a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

Watch: Neighbors shaken by overnight deadly shooting in Racine neighborhood

Neighbors shaken by overnight deadly shooting in Racine neighborhood

One resident who said they heard the gunshot shared home surveillance video showing two people walking to the area where the shooting happened. That video has been shared with police.

RPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Alicia Mitchell said as of Saturday afternoon, they did not know a motive and did not have any persons of interest. The shooting appears to be an isolated event, according to RPD.

"I want to believe that that's an isolated incident," said City of Racine District 13 Alder Renee Kelly, who lives near where the shooting happened.

Kelly said she spent the early morning hours Saturday sharing surveillance video with police.

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The shooting comes after Kelly's home was hit by gunfire in a 2022 shooting.

"One of my primary goals when I became alderman of the district in 2023 was to heal the wounds of this area, because that was very traumatic for this neighborhood," she said.

She said that has involved engagement with neighbors and holding neighborhood watch meetings. And now she feels it's time for healing again.

She said she plans to "put together a community meeting and canvas this area and get some of the neighbors there, just so we can maybe start to heal those wounds again."

Kelly said she was also helping connect the victim's family with local resources.

"My goal would be to try to protect the family of this incident," Kelly said.

Anderson said, while he did not know the victim personally, he'd heard of him and was thinking of his family and friends on Saturday.

"A lot of people know him. He had a lot of love," he said. "It's heartbreaking for the family and his loved ones."

Anyone with information or additional video is asked to contact RPD's investigations unit at 262-635-7756.

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