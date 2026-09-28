CALEDONIA, Wis. — A 28-year-old Greenfield man was injured after shots were fired early Sunday morning near 6 1/2 Mile Road and E. Frontage Road, according to Caledonia police.

Police responded around 2:48 a.m. and were initially told the incident was a hit-and-run crash. They later learned that a shooting took place.

"I was woken up about 2:41 a.m. I was in my bed... and I heard pop, pop, pop, pop, pop like five or six shots, and I'm like 'that sounded like gunshots,'" Gary Miller said. He is a retired Caledonia police officer and has lived on 6 1/2 Mile Road for nearly 40 years.

Watch Paris Fransway's video report below:

Man injured after shots fired in Caledonia; police say incident was not random

Police say the 28-year-old man from Greenfield called police, claiming that his vehicle, a silver Honda Accord, was rear-ended by a vehicle that left the scene.

"I heard the getaway car," Miller said. "I'm a car guy, so it was a high-performance vehicle just by the sound and acceleration."

When police arrived, they found the Greenfield man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound on the right side of his upper back. He was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

"I'm sorry for the victim, whoever it is. I know that he got shot. No one deserves that, whatever he did," Diane Dunn said. She has lived on 6 1/2 Mile Road for more than 50 years and witnessed the police response.

Police found multiple shell casings on E. Frontage Road just north of 6 1/2 Mile Road. They also found bullet holes in the silver Honda Accord the Greenfield man was driving.

TMJ4 Diane Dunn, witnessed police response

"It was a small little car. You could tell the front end was smashed in, so it definitely hit something," Dunn said.

"It looked like it had been involved in an accident with the damage and there were a number of bullet holes in it," Miller said.

According to Caledonia police, the shooting was not random. An altercation started outside of Caledonia between two groups of people who knew each other, and the dispute continued in Caledonia, where shots were fired.

TMJ4 Gary Miller, heard what sounded like gunshots

"The freeway is just an 1/8th of a mile down the road and it carries a lot of good people, but unfortunately there are a lot of bad people that use it to do what they have to do," Miller said.

Caledonia police are actively investigating and say the public is not in danger.

"We’re all going to be a little more vigilant and check everything to make sure that if a car drives by, it belongs here," Miller said.

Anyone who has seen or heard anything suspicious is asked to contact the Caledonia Police Department.

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