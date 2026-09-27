Man injured after shots fired between two groups in Caledonia, police say

CALEDONIA, Wis. — A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Caledonia early Sunday morning, police say.

Police responded around 2:45 a.m. to the area of 6 1/2 Mile Road and E. Frontage Road.

Initially, police were told the incident was a hit-and-run crash, but they later learned that a shooting took place.

Police say a 28-year-old man from Greenfield called police, claiming that his vehicle, a silver Honda Accord, was rear-ended by a vehicle that left the scene.

When they arrived, they found the man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound on the right side of his upper back. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.

Investigators found multiple bullet holes in the man's vehicle. Multiple shell casings were also found in the area.

According to investigators, two groups of people got into an altercation outside of Caledonia. They entered Caledonia where the altercation continued and gunshots were fired.

Police say the incident was not random and the two groups know each other.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lakentric Thomas or Detective Chad Zoltak with the Caledonia Police Department at 262-835-4423.

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