MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — Mount Pleasant police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old Kenosha man who was shot in the village before crashing a car.

Officers were initially called to Racine and 20th Street in the city of Racine for a car crash just before noon Wednesday after the victim traveled multiple blocks before losing consciousness and hitting a parked car.

Watch: Kenosha man, 18, dies after being shot in Mount Pleasant; multiple people of interest identified

Mt. Pleasant PD takes over homicide investigation

Police found the teen in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound to his torso.

After it was determined the victim was shot in the village, the Mount Pleasant Police Department took over the investigation.

Officers say they have identified multiple people of interest in the investigation.

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