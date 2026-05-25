RACINE — Hundreds of people gathered in Racine on Monday to mark Memorial Day with a parade and ceremony, each bringing their own connections to the holiday.

David Hughes, who is enlisted in the National Guard, said the day carries a clear purpose.

"To me, it's kind of remembering those that came before us and died for us," Hughes said.

WATCH: Hundreds of people gathered in Racien to honor fallen service members on Memorial Day

Hundreds gather in Racine to honor fallen service members on Memorial Day

Hughes said he recently returned from basic training, adding a layer of significance for him to Memorial Day.

"Definitely, because I can kind of relate now, way more than I could before," he said.

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He said it's important to remember and honor veterans who gave their lives "so that we can have a free and good life, so we can pursue life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness."

For Racine resident Diane Mudrak, the day is personal. Her husband served as an Army soldier for 31 years, and her son served in Iraq. On Monday, their fellow service members were on her mind.

"All the guys that they were deployed with and that they worked with during all those years," she said. "They had some good times and some sad times."

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Mudrak said the day calls for reflection.

"Think about the people who gave it all," Mudrak said. "People who gave their lives... so we could be free and celebrate on a day like today."

Klaudia Lovdahl said her father is a veteran who shaped how she sees military service.

"He's taught me that, it's awesome to be a veteran," she said.

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She said she was looking forward to seeing veterans like her father walk in the parade, "because they served us."

The parade was organized by Racine Area Veterans Inc. and was followed by a ceremony at Graceland Cemetery, hosted by VFW Post 1391. The Racine tradition has been taking place since the early 1980s.

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