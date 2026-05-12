Foxconn confirms cyberattack as workers report slow recovery

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — Foxconn is now calling it what it is — a cyberattack.

The company confirmed Tuesday that some of its factories in North America were hit by hackers, and that includes its operations in Wisconsin.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Network outage halts production, impacting workers at Foxconn’s Mount Pleasant campus

“Some of Foxconn's factories in North America suffered a cyberattack. The cybersecurity team immediately activated the response mechanism and implemented multiple operational measures to ensure the continuity of production and delivery. The affected factories are currently resuming normal production,” Foxconn said.

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That’s a big change from what they told TMJ4 last week, when they called it a “technical issue” on their Wisconsin sites.

At that time, Foxconn said, “Recently, our IT systems in Wisconsin sites experienced a technical issue affecting operations. We immediately activated our emergency response mechanism and implemented a series of contingency measures to ensure the continuity of production and delivery, as well as the protection of data. At present, certain IT system functions are being gradually restored. Overall plant operations remain stable, employees whose work arrangements were impacted will resume their duties and receive payment for time not worked.”

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But inside at the Mount Pleasant campus, employees say things are far from normal. One worker, who asked to remain anonymous, told us, “Currently, we are not resumed to normal activities. We are still running pretty slow. As of this week, we finally got access to some of our internal platforms, but it's still not all fully restored. I know production is here, but I don't think they're really running anything.”

The frustration is starting to spill over. “Just being here and not doing anything. It's quite frustrating that we are just standing around or sitting at our tables, not doing anything because it's kind of boring,” the employee said.

Alex Holden, founder of Hold Security, told TMJ4 News, “This is not a total breach of Foxconn cybersecurity systems. It seems to be a localized breach based on the amount of data stolen or claimed to be stolen. Nevertheless, it was significant enough to shut down a part of production.”

Nitrogen Ransomware Group has claimed responsibility for the attack, posting about eight terabytes of stolen data, roughly 11 million files — including schematics and confidential customer documents — on its so-called shaming site.

Mike Beiermeister Alex Holden is the founder of Hold Security.

Holden pointed out that this isn’t the first time Foxconn has been targeted.

“Foxconn is definitely a large company, and they have quite a bit of internet presence because of their size," he said. "Because Foxconn is a desirable target, they will be attacked over and over. The defenders need to do their job 100% right, and one mistake … would actually lead to incidents like this."

This cyberattack comes just months after a big expansion announcement from Foxconn and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. In November 2025, the state approved up to $16 million in additional tax incentives to support Foxconn’s $569 million investment in Racine County. The project is expected to create nearly 1,400 new jobs, pushing their total Wisconsin job goal to more than 2,600 by the end of the decade.

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