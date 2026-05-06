MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — Some Foxconn workers at the company’s Mount Pleasant campus say a major network outage has brought production to a standstill and left employees without answers for days.

A few assembly operators and office workers told TMJ4 News the disruption began early Friday morning and has kept them from doing their jobs, with some being sent home and others stuck in offices unable to access company systems. The company has described the issue only as an “IT network problem” in emails to employees.

“We deserve to know what’s going on. We show up to work every day. We deserve to know our job security,” said Zandria Fordham, an assembly operator at the facility. “That’s it. We just want to know something.”

Mike Beiermeister Zandria Fordham looks through her emails to see if there's been any update since Monday about when she can get back to work.

Employees say the outage began around 3:30 a.m. Friday, when third-shift workers stopped production and were sent home. Later that morning, Fordham and other first-shift workers clocked in but were told to wait as leads and supervisors monitored the situation. At about 1 p.m., Foxconn sent an email stating factory production would be closed for the rest of the day, along with Saturday’s shifts, and that production workers should return Sunday.

Fordham's next shift was scheduled for Monday, but workers were turned around in the parking lot that morning. An updated message instructed employees not to report Tuesday. Subsequent days have also seen production halted.

Mike Beiermeister Foxconn Mount Pleasant Campus

Fordham says the shutdown affects “all shifts, all production, all buildings” on the sprawling Mount Pleasant campus. The outage has also impacted office operations, with staff unable to access secure company systems.

Watch: Network outage halts production, impacting workers at Foxconn’s Mount Pleasant campus

IT disruption impacts FoxConn workers

One office worker, speaking anonymously out of fear of retaliation, told TMJ4 News they are being asked to use personal mobile hotspots to get online — connections that are slow and insecure.

“We’re just sitting in this building, not doing anything, trying to work to the little connection that we do have,” the worker said. Asked whether a hack caused the disruption, the worker replied: “We believe so. They haven’t really said it. They haven’t really confirmed it, but it’s looking like it. We lost everything.”

Fordham also believes a cybersecurity incident is impacting the company.

Mike Beiermeister Foxconn Mount Pleasant Campus

Foxconn has cited only “ongoing network issues” in emails to employees and has not offered further details on the cause or scope of the problem.

The company has not responded to TMJ4 News’ requests for comment at this time about the outage, or employee concerns and speculation of a cybersecurity incident.

Employees say essential staff, such as security and facilities workers, remain on-site, but most production staff have been sent home. Some are considering filing for unemployment for the week.

Without a firm timeline for restoration, employees remain uncertain about when they will return to work — and whether they will be paid for the downtime.

For Fordham, the lack of answers is as troubling as the outage itself. “It’s just kind of sucks, because people have kids, people have bills, and you don’t know your job security at this point,” she said.

TMJ4 News will update this story with any response from Foxconn.



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