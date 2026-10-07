Former Racine deputy pleads not guilty, waives hearing in shooting case

RACINE, Wis. — Former Racine County sheriff's deputy James Lehman waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday, allowing a felony case tied to an April hunting shooting to move forward without testimony from investigators.

Lehman appeared in Racine County court Wednesday morning for what was scheduled to be a preliminary hearing. Instead, he waived his right to the hearing after consulting with his attorney.

By waiving the hearing, prosecutors were not required to present evidence or call witnesses. A court commissioner found probable cause based on the allegations laid out in the criminal complaint.

Lehman's attorney then entered not guilty pleas on his behalf to four felony charges, including two counts of second-degree reckless injury and two counts of injury by negligent use of a dangerous weapon.

The charges stem from an April 12 turkey hunting incident at Honey Creek Wildlife Area in the Town of Rochester.

Previous Coverage: https://www.tmj4.com/news/local-news/in-your-community/racine-county/racine-county-deputy-charged-after-3-year-old-daughter-shoots-man-and-child-during-turkey-hunt

Previous Coverage: https://www.tmj4.com/news/local-news/in-your-community/racine-county/new-body-camera-footage-shows-ex-racine-county-deputy-explaining-hunting-accident-that-injured-two

Previous Coverage: https://www.tmj4.com/news/local-news/in-your-community/racine-county/racine-county-sheriffs-deputy-makes-first-court-appearance-for-his-alleged-role-in-hunting-related-shooting

According to the criminal complaint, Lehman was hunting with his 3-year-old daughter when he believed he saw a turkey. Investigators say Lehman allowed his daughter to pull the trigger of a semi-automatic 12-gauge shotgun.

The blast struck a 40-year-old man and his 7-year-old son, both of whom survived.

Investigators previously said Lehman told them he thought he saw a turkey before the shot was fired. Body camera footage obtained by TMJ4 showed Lehman telling investigators he believed he saw a turkey's head and did not realize the victims were still in the area.

Court records indicate the child victim later underwent surgery. According to the criminal complaint, surgeons were unable to remove pellets near the boy's spinal cord, skull and brain.

After Wednesday's court appearance, TMJ4 attempted to speak with Lehman as he left the courthouse; he declined to comment. His attorney also declined to speak with media.

Lehman, who resigned from the Racine County Sheriff's Office in September, is scheduled to return to court Dec. 1 for a status conference.

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