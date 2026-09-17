Racine County sheriff's deputy makes first court appearance for his alleged role in hunting-related shooting

RACINE — A Racine County sheriff's deputy charged in connection with a hunting-related shooting made his first appearance in Racine County court Thursday.

Deputy James Lehman, who is on administrative leave, faces four felony charges for his alleged role in a shooting that occurred in April.

Those charges include two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon. Those counts each carry a maximum penalty of 17 years and 6 months in prison. Lehman was also charged with two counts of injury by negligent use of a dangerous weapon.

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According to the criminal complaint, Lehman was participating in a youth turkey hunt with his 3-year-old daughter when he thought he saw a turkey, aimed his semi-automatic 12-gauge shotgun, and had his daughter pull the trigger. Two people were struck: a 40-year-old man, who Lehman knows, and the man's 7-year-old son.

Racine County Sheriff's Office Deputy James Lehman

The complaint states the adult victim told investigators he'd told Lehman about his hunting spots and had asked Lehman not to hunt in those locations.

According to the complaint, the boy underwent surgery in June, but surgeons were unable to remove a pellet near his spinal cord, another embedded in his skull, and a third in his brain.

The complaint also states Lehman was exempt from needing a hunter safety certificate "due to military service" and that this was "one of the first times out hunting independently" for Lehman.

Court Commissioner Sally Hoelzel set a signature bond of $10,000 on Thursday.

Lehman is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 7 at 9:00 a.m.

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