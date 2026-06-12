UNION GROVE, Wis. — Union Grove's Dairy Queen on Highway 11 gave away free Dilly Bars and ice cream cakes Friday morning as a power outage left residents across the area without electricity overnight.

Residents said they lost power at about 7 p.m. Thursday night. The outage affected some of the busiest areas of Union Grove into Friday morning.

A line stretched out the door at the Dairy Queen as customers took advantage of the giveaway.

Watch: Dairy Queen gives away free Dilly Bars and ice cream cakes during Union Grove power outage

Union Grove DQ offered free ice cream during power outage

Ezra, a Union Grove resident, said:

"We didn't have any power all night."

Ethan Bartlett, a Yorkville resident, was among those picking up ice cream Friday morning — grabbing treats for his co-workers and planning to store them in a cooler.

"Most of everything out here has lost power. We lost power for a little while at my house down by the Yorkville area," Bartlett said.

Power came back on for some of the busiest areas of Union Grove at about 10 a.m. Friday. Little damage was visible in the Union Grove area.

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