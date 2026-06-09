CALEDONIA — Residents in Caledonia are raising concerns about potential traffic impacts from a proposed 130-unit apartment development planned for the southeast corner of North Green Bay Road and Four Mile Road — both two-lane roads — along with single-family homes.

The Caledonia Village Board voted in April to approve a building, site, and operation plan for the development. At that same meeting, trustees approved developer F Street's traffic impact assessment, which recommends a bypass lane into the development but does not address the intersection itself. The study found there is not enough traffic to justify a traffic light at this time and not enough room for a roundabout.

Watch: Caledonia residents raise traffic concerns over proposed 130-unit apartment development

Caledonia residents raise traffic concerns over proposed 130-unit apartment development

"Nobody in the area seems to want it," said Dominic Longo, a Caledonia resident whose family owns property to the north of the site.

"I'm not looking forward to looking across the street and seeing a bunch of apartments," Longo said.

He said that while the development does not fit the character of the area, traffic is a bigger and ongoing concern.

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Longo said he already struggles to exit his driveway, particularly when a neighboring bar hosts events.

"I don't know how adding people to the area is going to make that any better," he said.

Dennis Maller, who lives on North Green Bay Road — which currently has the sole stop sign at the intersection — questioned what the added density will mean for an already difficult intersection.

"The left turn from North Green Bay Road onto Four Mile is problematic," Maller said.

Beyond traffic itself, there are some visibility and speed concerns.

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"And now we're talking about putting in something in the neighborhood of 400 bedrooms over there," he said. "What will that do to an already undesirable traffic situation?"

Maller said while he and his fellow residents understand the need for progress, there's worry about how well the village can manage development and the traffic that comes with it.

"I don't see how they can really improve it, so that raises the real question: Why are you willing to let it get worse?" he said.

The proposed development from F Street is located within the village's Tax Incremental District 6, which allows the village to offer tax incentives to the developer. The terms of those incentives are being negotiated in a development agreement.

Last week, the Village Board voted to delay a vote on that agreement until its June 16 meeting.

"I'll be there if it has anything to do with this," Longo said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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