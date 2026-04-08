CALEDONIA — Caledonia residents are expressing concerns as the village intends to reopen a firearm training range that has been closed since the 1990s.

The Village Board voted unanimously in January to reutilize the range for police training in Gorney Park. The board's vote came after the Parks and Recreation Committee recommended the approval.

The resolution states reopening the firearm training range "would provide greater access to quality firearms training and reduce costs associated with using alternate facilities."

Watch: Caledonia residents express concerns about plan to reopen firearm range at Gorney Park

Caledonia residents express concerns about plan to reopen firearm range at Gorney Park

It also states the site could be brought back for use with minimal costs.

According to village documents, the range operated from the 1950s until 1997.

Jessica Jost reached out to TMJ4 with her concerns about this plan.

"I'm trying to protect not only my kids on the block, but other kids on the block and the families that visit the park," Jost said.

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Jost is preparing for the active firearm training range to reopen in the park, which borders her backyard.

"Every day, we're walking the dog. Every day, the kids are going to play on the playground," Jost said.

"If somebody gets hurt, there's no fixing that. But we can stop this before it even happens," Jost said.

Today, the property remains surrounded by fencing, trees, and berms, or mounds intended to stop ammunition from traveling.

Jennifer Jaeger grew up on and now owns property adjacent to the range. She remembers when the range was still being used. Her family was running a pick-your-own produce farm.

"We used to go out and pick up baggies of the lead that went through the mound that they say is safe," Jaeger said.

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She also remembers the feeling when the range closed.

"It was just a relief because we didn't have to worry anymore," Jaeger said.

Now, she's concerned that those worries will return.

"I just hope that they realize that this isn't safe. There's a lot of lives that can be hurt," she said. "You could kill my grandson who's 11 years old when he's driving his UTV."

Shannon Brady's home is just a small field from the shooting range.

"We can't change the past, but we can make sure that 110% things going forward are safe," Brady said.

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Beyond safety, her concerns include the noise, the presence of lead, and property values.

"Property values. Is it going to inhibit me from selling my house one day? I wouldn't want to be right next to a shooting range. I, for one, didn't buy my house with a shooting range right next to it," Brady said.

Caledonia Police Chief Christopher Botsch addressed the history of the range in an email.

"It is important to note that this range operated safely for many years; however, overuse, lack of control, and misuse led to incidents that forced its closure," Botsch said.

He said safety is a priority.

"We want to be good neighbors, and we have taken steps to mitigate how this may impact those around us," he said.

The Caledonia Police Department is hosting an informational meeting about the range on April 16.

Botsch said a portion of that meeting will be about how they plan to avoid mistakes of the past and safely operate moving forward.

"If there are additional suggestions to help mitigate our impact, we will consider them," he said.

The meeting will take place from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the village's Public Safety Building, 5045 Chester Lane.

According to Botsch, CPD estimates the range will be ready for use this spring or summer, as "there is no major work that is required before we begin using the range."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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