CALEDONIA — A Caledonia farm and greenhouse hoping to open its doors this weekend is instead facing a long road to recovery after 80 mph straight-line winds leveled parts of the property.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Racine County, bringing downburst winds that destroyed a greenhouse and toppled trees, including a massive tree that fell on a house at L and L Farms and Greenhouse.

Watch: How community members are coming together to help L and L Farms and Greenhouse rebuild after damage caused by downburst winds during severe weather on April 17.

Caledonia community helps L and L Farms rebuild after severe storms level greenhouse

While the damage is overwhelming, no one was hurt, and community members have turned out in droves to help the family clean up.

"I was like really upset," Hannah said.

Marcus Aarsvold Caledonia community rallies to help L and L Farms rebuild after severe storms level local greenhouse

Her grandfather Lance Malicki runs the farm, greenhouse and is the fifth generation to operate the business.

Marcus Aarsvold Caledonia community rallies to help L and L Farms rebuild after severe storms level local greenhouse

Lois Malicki, the farm owner's mother, has lived on and near the property for decades and said she has never seen anything like this. She said it is emotional to see so much of the hard work her son put into the business destroyed.

"Everybody felt the devastation, you know?" Lois said. "I cried all night. I could not sleep. I kept looking out and it was so dark!"

Despite the destruction, she is confident her son will rebuild quickly.

Marcus Aarsvold Caledonia community rallies to help L and L Farms rebuild after severe storms level local greenhouse

"I said, knowing my son, he’ll probably have another greenhouse up in a week!" she said. "Just seeing him, all of the people come help and I think that made him really proud of all of our people down here!"

Family, friends, customers and even strangers have shown up to help clear the debris. Volunteers said they do not know how long the recovery will take, but they plan to return every day until the work is done.

"When a neighbor needs help, you help!" one volunteer said. "That’s what’s necessary."

"It’s amazing," Lois said. "It’s really heartwarming."

Marcus Aarsvold Caledonia community rallies to help L and L Farms rebuild after severe storms level local greenhouse

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