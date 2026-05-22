BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library is closing in on a fundraising goal ahead of its first major expansion in nearly 40 years.

The library currently sits at 16,000 square feet — a size that was designed for a much smaller community than the actual population it serves.

"It was built for a city of 10,000. But we have a service population of 20,000," Joe Davies of the Burlington Public Library said.

WATCH: Burlington library patrons welcome expansion plans as the public library nears its funding goal

Burlington library patrons welcome expansion plans

The planned expansion will add 5,500 square feet to the existing building. The library will remain at its downtown location, building out into the neighboring parking lot and adding a connection to the neighboring Wehmhoff Square.

Davies said the expansion will address several long-standing needs, including upgrading the HVAC system and creating additional space for programming.

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"The main thing we'll be netting out is a large new programming room," Davies said. "We're going to expand the children's area into the new space, but the main thing that's being done is actually giving us more space for adult books."

He said the library's shelves are currently above the ADA-compliant height. More space will allow books to be lowered and spread out for greater access.

The project carries an estimated price tag of $7.1 million. The city has allocated $4 million in its 2027 capital improvement plan, and the State Building Commission recently approved a $560,000 grant. The library has also been saving and raising funds toward the remaining balance.

Davies said the finish line is within reach.

"We need about 500 thousand more dollars, and we think we're going to get there," he said.

Tammy Gorman, a Wheatland resident who utilizes one of the library's walking programs, said the need is obvious to anyone who walks through the door.

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"You walk in this library, and you're like, 'Oh, it's so small,'" she said. "We need more space—you just can tell—for the size of this community."

Gorman said she plans to contribute to the fundraising effort.

"Especially after today, talking about it, because I just think it's so important," she said.

Olivia Keller, a Paddock Lake resident, visits the library frequently with her children.

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"He always asks to come here," she said of her five-year-old son.

She said she welcomes the renovation plans.

"I think it would be a really good thing," she said.

Max Prelog, a resident of the Town of Burlington, visits the library six days a week to read the newspaper.

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"It's important to me, and it is for a lot of other people," he said.

Prelog supports the project and said it may draw even more people to the library.

"I like the idea," he said.

Depending on the status of funds, construction could start as early as this fall.

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