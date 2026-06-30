RACINE — Hundreds of people flocked to Racine's Lake Michigan beaches Monday as a heat advisory set in across the region.

"It's probably the coolest place you can get in Southeast Wisconsin right now," said Mark Kilmer, a Caledonia resident who was at the beach with his wife and grandkids.

The crowds come just one week after France saw more than 40 drownings as the country experienced record heat.

In Racine, lifeguards were on alert Monday for both water- and heat-related concerns.

"The high heat days tend to be our busiest days here at the beach," said Phil Kiley, City of Racine recreational specialist who oversees the city's lifeguards.

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And safety was top of mind for many visitors Monday.

Kilmer, who was sitting within the lifeguard-protected zone, said he keeps a close eye on his grandchildren near the water.

Watch: Beachgoers, lifeguards keep safety top of mind as high heat hits Racine

Beachgoers, lifeguards keep safety top of mind as high heat hits Racine

"We keep them always within five to ten feet. They don't go out in the water unless we're hanging onto them," Kilmer said.

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Fellow beachgoer Caitlin Petersen, who was also at the beach with her family, said she also makes a point of staying near help.

"And then I definitely let my child know water safety, the currents, be aware, watch the waves," Petersen said.

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The City of Racine currently has its largest lifeguard staff Kiley has ever managed.

"I have more lifeguards on hand to put more eyes on the water," Kiley said.

This season, the city has roster of 28 lifeguards, allowing for additional coverage at Racine's Zoo Beach.

"We went from one lifeguard stand to two lifeguard stands; two lifeguards to four lifeguards," Kiley said.

Zoo Beach lifeguards also have access to a boat and a UTV to allow guards to move faster if needed.

This staffing and equipment is critical for high-traffic beaches along Lake Michigan.

"It is the deadliest of all the great lakes for swimmers," Kiley said.

He said access and conditions both play a role. Kiley urges swimmers to check beach status before entering the water. He also recommends following water safety guidelines, including: Go where lifeguards are, follow posted rules, wear a flotation device if you're not a strong swimmer, and stay away from piers and jetties.

He said "understanding how to swim and understanding what your limits are," are crucial for open water environments.

He also offered the phrase "flip, float, follow" as a reminder for swimmers who find themselves in trouble.

Flip over onto your back, float and get calm, and follow the current until it gets weak. Then swim back to shore at an angle when you're able, Kiley described.

Kiley said Racine's lifeguards are proactive. If they notice a struggling swimmer, they will ask that person to move closer to shore.

"We want to make sure that people don't experience a water emergency," Kiley said.

Beyond water safety, lifeguards are also watching for heat-related concerns this week.

"When you're getting saturated by the sun, it's not just directly from the sun rays from the sky. It's reflecting off the beach sand. It's reflecting off the water, so you're almost getting a triple dose of the sun," Kiley said.

For families Monday, that meant taking extra precautions to keep the beach enjoyable.

"Stay hydrated, and lots of sunscreen," Petersen said.

Lifeguards are staffed at North Beach from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. seven days a week and from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Zoo Beach seven days a week.

To check Racine's beach statuses, visit cityofracinewi.gov.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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