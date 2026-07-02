RACINE — The head coach leading the Canadian men's soccer team on a historic World Cup run got his start on the soccer fields of Racine.

Jesse Marsch attended Case High School, where his jersey now hangs in the gymnasium as part of the school's Wall of Fame.

"The guy is operating at the pinnacle. There is nothing higher than the World Cup. And coming from Racine, there should be freakin' statues, at the moment, built for the guy," said Stan Anderson, founder of Camp Shutout.

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Marsch played Major League Soccer for more than a decade, even squaring off with David Beckham along the way.

Watch: Area coaches reflect on impact of Racine native Jesse Marsch as he leads Canada in historic World Cup run

World Cup: Area coaches reflect on impact of Racine native Jesse Marsch

"Winning the first three championships with D.C. United, and then [Chicago] Fire. No one else has ever done that," said Matt Maletis, a longtime Park High School girls soccer coach, who knew Marsch growing up.

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After his playing career, Marsch began his coaching journey — including time in Southeast Wisconsin alongside local coaches like Anderson and Maletis.

"Here's a guy who's competed at the highest levels, won championships, etc., on the front end of a blossoming career, and he wanted to give back to the community. That just says a lot about Jesse Marsch," Anderson said.

Anderson and Maletis described the effort in Kenosha and Racine counties to help make the area players more competitive.

"Jesse coming into that mix fresh off his playing career, wildly successful playing career, was like a massive boost," Anderson said.

Maletis recalled driving home from a tournament with Marsch.

"His first question to me was, 'What can we do to make Major League Soccer be better in the United States?'" Maletis said. "To me, that kind of just spoke volumes to his passion toward soccer and trying to improve it in the area."

Marsch went on to coach in MLS, in Germany, and with Leeds United before taking the helm of the Canadian national team in 2024. Before this World Cup, Canada had never made it to the knockout stage.

"He's taken them further than they've ever gone," Anderson said.

For both Anderson and Maletis, Marsch's rise is a lesson for anyone in the area watching.

"What people should do is pay attention to what Jesse did, and find whatever it is they can absorb about him, especially if you're in this area," Anderson said.

Marsch and Canada take on Morocco on Saturday.

A win sends the team to the quarterfinals, but a loss will end their run.

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