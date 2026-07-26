Two men critically injured in Cedarburg explosion identified; Propane tank believed to be a factor

TOWN OF CEDARBURG, Wis. — Two men were critically injured Saturday after an explosion tore through an outbuilding in the Town of Cedarburg, prompting a massive emergency response from more than a dozen fire and law enforcement agencies across the region.

Ozaukee County dispatchers received multiple calls reporting the explosion in the 2300 block of Brandt Drive at approximately 11:48 a.m. on July 25, 2026. Deputies arrived on scene seven minutes later.

The two victims have been identified as Michael Foeger, 54, and Karl Foeger, 82, both of the Town of Cedarburg.

Jackson Police Department Lt. Mike Foeger

Both men were transported to Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Regional Burn Center in Milwaukee, where they remain in critical but stable condition as of Sunday, July 26.

The Jackson Police Department said in a social media post that Michael Foeger is a Lieutenant with the department.

"Lt. Foeger is a nearly 30-year veteran of the Jackson Police Department and previously served for 10 years as Chief of the Newburg Police Department. Throughout his career, Mike has dedicated his life to serving and protecting others," the post said.

A dog was also injured in the blast and was taken to an animal hospital.

The explosion occurred inside a metal shed-type outbuilding, which was a total loss. Investigators have determined the explosion was accidental. While the exact cause has not been definitively established, authorities believe a propane tank may have contributed to the blast.

The investigation remains active.

The Kettle Moraine Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 10 has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help with the cost of recovery.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as the investigation continues.

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