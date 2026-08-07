Trailer Ministries: The seniors picking up and delivering free furniture to families in need

PORT WASHINGTON — Moving into a new home or apartment is not one of life's great joys. I mean, just think about how you feel when your friend says, ‘Hey, can you help me move this weekend?’ Well, what if I told you there's a group of 60, 70, and 80-year-olds who, multiple times a week, are helping people move for free because they are motivated by helping those in need.

“If you enjoy what you're doing, nothing is hard work," Lloyd Ter Maat said.

In Ter Maat's crew, you won't find anyone who complains about moving. He's the founder of First Reformed Trailer Ministries, in partnership with the First Reformed Church in Cedar Grove, Sheboygan County. The 83-year-old has been doing this for more than 40 years.

James Groh Volunteers with First Reformed Trailer Ministries move a dresser into a trailer.

"Jesus commands us to do this, to give help to the needy, and that's what we live by," Ter Maat said.

Multiple times a week, the group picks up used furniture from estate sales, or because someone got a new living room set, or because someone is moving into an assisted care facility, or because there was a sudden death, or just because you got a new mattress. Trailer Ministries then delivers it to someone in need. Often, it's domestic abuse victims or people who lost their home to a fire or a flood.

“We're gonna bring this to a family, a gentleman who's got two girls and two boys, and they've got nothing. So this whole load will end up at that family," Ter Maat said while inside a Port Washington home he and his crew were moving out of.

Moving isn't easy, but Ter Maat and his crew are motivated to help as many people as they can.

“Just go and help the less fortunate. I've been blessed too much by my heavenly father, so that means I've got to share," Ter Maat said.

There is a rotating crew of about 25 volunteers who assist with weekly moves. Some people help multiple times a week. Others might do it a few times a month. There's no requirement.

Watch the story on Trailer Ministries below...

Trailer Ministries: The seniors delivering free furniture to families in need

One of the longer-serving volunteers is Mark Hopeman. He has been doing this for 12 years.

“We see how other people live, and they don't have much, and we can serve the Lord in this way," Hopeman said.

As long as you can help move, you're part of the team. Jim Swart has been on the crew for just about six weeks.

“This is a wonderful way to help people out that are in need," Swart said.

They try not to turn anyone down - pickup or delivery. If they can help, they will. For pickups, the furniture needs to be in good shape and not too far away. For delivery, they focus a majority of their efforts on the Milwaukee area. Exceptions can always be made. Just give them a call - (920) 980-5798. Volunteers and donations are always appreciated.

This crew is just doing their part, little by little, to make someone's life better. The impact they have on someone, makes all the heavy lifting worth it.

“All we need is a thank you and a smile. We're paid well," Ter Maat said.

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