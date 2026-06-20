'Time to clean it up': Waubeka neighbors react as crumbling mill and button factory sold to town

TOWN OF FREDONIA, Wis. — The Town of Fredonia has purchased the long-vacant Waubeka mill and button factory for $40,000, closing a years-long dispute over the fate of two deteriorating structures that had raised safety concerns and prompted the town to approve an eminent domain process.

Fredonia Town Clerk Chris Jenkins confirmed the town closed with now former property owner Charles Sheridan last week. The sale price covered both properties and was reached to avoid proceeding with the eminent domain claim the town government had already approved.

The county plans to use grant money to convert the properties into a small riverfront park along the Milwaukee River.

Watch: Waubeka neighbors react as crumbling mill and button factory sold to town

Waubeka neighbors react as crumbling mill and button factory sold to town

The mill, built in the mid-1800s, sits in Waubeka — an unincorporated community a few miles west of Fredonia. The structures had sat empty and deteriorating for years, blocked off by fencing. The mill partially collapsed at one point, with debris temporarily blocking part of Mill Street.

"Went there with my dad years ago when it was an operating feed mill," Waubeka neighbor Ron Lanser said. "Now it's a pile of junk... Time to clean it up, get rid of it."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Ron Lanser

Fellow neighbor Darren Lube, who moved to Waubeka seven years ago drawn by its small-town calmness, called the outcome largely positive — even if the buildings carry historical weight.

"It's an old, rundown, tired building, but it's part of history," Lube said. "I guess that's a pretty positive outcome, a park for an abandoned building."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Darren Lube

Sheridan tells TMJ4 the sale carries a different weight. He said he spent years attempting to rehabilitate the buildings — at one point envisioning a boathouse — but could not obtain the necessary government approvals, in part because the properties sit in a floodplain. Those plans never moved forward.

"I believe that demolition of this building is a big loss to the Town, though many would disagree with that," Sheridan said in a statement to TMJ4 News.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip