THIENSVILLE, Wis. — Construction has begun on a roughly $25 million development in Thiensville that will bring 80 apartments and retail space to a long-vacant lot in the heart of the village.

The project, led by the Mequon-based Heimat Group, is expected to be completed by next fall. Construction is anticipated to last roughly 15 months, remaking the north side of the one-square-mile village.

Watch: Thiensville neighbors say new $25M development will bring the foot traffic downtown needs

Thiensville neighbors say new $25M development will bring the foot traffic downtown needs

The development sits on a lot that longtime residents remember as the site of a gas station and restaurant. For neighbors like Kelsey Bohl, who is raising her family nearby, the project represents a long-awaited change.

"We just really love the area. There's so much here that's walkable," Bohl said. "It'll be great for people who are moving into those apartments when it's done... This will be good to bring more foot traffic this way."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Kelsey Bohl

The apartment project is one of several changes taking shape in Thiensville. According to the village president, an old strip mall approximately a half mile to the south of the development site will soon be demolished to make way for a church addition.

Not all residents are enthusiastic about the pace of growth, but many agree the village needs increased foot traffic to support its local businesses and attract more development.

Neighbor Cindy Kransler said she welcomes revitalization, with conditions.

"Growth is nice as long as it's done in a controlled way," Kransler said. "You've got more places to live, but you also need more places to shop. You need more places for recreation. You need places to eat," Kransler said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Cindy Kransler

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip