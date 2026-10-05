‘That is a big relief’: Aunt of hospitalized 11-year-old speaks after hit-and-run suspect arrested

GRAFTON, Wis. — An 11-year-old boy was riding his bike in the Town of Grafton Friday evening when he was struck by a van in a hit-and-run crash, leaving the child hospitalized in critical condition. The suspected driver, David Sitar, was taken into custody late Saturday night in Winthrop Harbor, Illinois, just over the Wisconsin state line.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office announced a search for Sitar on Friday night, asking for the public's help finding him.

Watch Paris Fransway's video report below:

Aunt of hospitalized 11-year-old speaks after hit-and-run suspect arrested

Tiffany Reifenstuhl said her nephew Logan is the boy struck in the incident.

"I don't understand how you can do that to a child or a parent for that matter," said Reifenstuhl.

TMJ4 Tiffany Reifenstuhl, Logan’s aunt

She described her nephew as a typically energetic child who loves to practice taekwondo.

"You can't settle him down for nothing — he is go, go, go," Reifenstuhl said. "He does this thing like this with his nunchucks. It's so cute."

Rebecca Krutina Tiffany Reifenstuhl describes Logan as a typically energetic kid and says he loves Taekwondo.

Since the hit-and-run Friday evening, Logan has been in the hospital in critical condition.

"It's awful because he is completely the opposite," Reifenstuhl said. "He's sedated because he is in so much pain."

Reifenstuhl questioned whether Sitar was obeying the area's posted speed limit at the time of the crash.

"I don't know how he would have hit him that hard if he was doing the 10 mile per hour speed limit," Reifenstuhl said.

Court records show Sitar was previously convicted in connection with another hit-and-run that happened in Kenosha County in 2010 and has a long criminal record.

"I think he should have been behind bars a long time ago," Reifenstuhl said.

Reifenstuhl said Sitar's arrest is a relief.

"That is a big relief to be honest with you, because justice needs to be served. This little boy didn't deserve that," Reifenstuhl said.

As of the latest update from family, Reifenstuhl said Logan's condition is improving.

——————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip