Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office seeks hit-and-run suspect in crash that critically injured child

GRAFTON, Wis. — The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 37-year-old man who is suspected in a hit-and-run crash that left an 11-year-old boy in critical condition in the Town of Grafton on Friday.

The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. Friday near Port Washington and Arrowhead roads. The sheriff’s office said deputies located the vehicle that struck the child, a white 2013 Ford Econoline work van.

David J. Sitar is suspected of driving the vehicle, which struck the child, who was riding a bike. Investigators believe he may be in the Kenosha area and may be relying on family, friends or rideshare services for transportation.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sitar has active felony warrants through the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office for first-degree reckless endangering safety, hit-and-run causing injury, and operating a motor vehicle without a license causing great bodily harm.

He also has an active warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, Probation and Parole, according to the sheriff’s office.

He’s described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall and 180 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who has seen Sitar, provided him transportation or knows his current whereabouts is asked to contact the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office at 262-284-7172 and reference case No. 26-22307.

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