BELGIUM, Wis. — A new traveling exhibition on the history of the Luxembourgish language is making its worldwide debut this weekend in Belgium, Wisconsin, coinciding with the community's annual celebration of Luxembourgish-American heritage.

The exhibition, on display through Sunday at the Luxembourg American Cultural Center, arrives as thousands gather in Belgium for Luxembourg Fest, a weekend of food, imported beverages and community.

This year's event carries a particular focus on language — the thread that connects Luxembourg's multilingual culture to its American descendants.

Watch: Sociolinguist brings Luxembourgish language to Wisconsin's longtime hub of Luxembourg-American heritage

Sociolinguist brings Luxembourgish language to Wisconsin's longtime hub of Luxembourg-American heritage

Sarah Muller, a sociolinguist with the Zenter fir d'Lëtzebuerger Sprooch, helped curate the exhibition. She said the goal is both educational and communal.

"To sort of inform people but also provide a space for people to just exchange on this topic and share their experiences," Muller said. "Life in Luxembourg is inherently multilingual."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Sarah Muller

Luxembourgish is one of several languages spoken daily in Luxembourg, alongside French, English, German and Portuguese.

The exhibition is located at the Luxembourg American Cultural Center, not at the festival grounds, and runs through Sunday.



Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip