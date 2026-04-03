Sentimental but practical: Saukville neighbors react to $1 sale revamping local elementary school into condos

SAUKVILLE, Wis. — The Port Washington-Saukville school board this week approved the sale of the current Saukville Elementary School property for $1 to locally-based developers who plan to convert the building into condominiums.

The decision comes just over a year after voters approved a 2025 referendum to build a new elementary school on empty farmland in the western part of Saukville.

Students will complete another full year at the current school before construction starts in the summer of 2027, but occupancy for the new condos is not expected until 2030.

Grafton-based developers Karen and Joe Locher are taking on the project. TMJ4 spoke with the Lochers in early 2025 about their plans to revamp an old metal foundry into business suites. This is their latest project, with the larger goal of restoring old properties in the Ozaukee County area.

Goldfinger Saukville by TMJ4 News

"15 to 16 condos will be the best because it won't overwhelm the community," Karen Locher said.

"This is a really interesting opportunity... It seems like no one stops to think about the people who are already here," Joe Locher said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Karen and Joe Locher

The 15 to 16 units will start at a relatively affordable rate, aimed at attracting young families and professionals to the area. As a byproduct, the sale will also save the village the cost of demolishing the school and will eventually add to the local tax base.

Watch: Saukville neighbors react to $1 sale revamping local elementary school into condos

Saukville neighbors react to $1 sale revamping local elementary school into condos

Don Peterson lives across the street from the current elementary school and has fond memories of attending school in the building, noting it is a little bit sentimental to see it go.

"Good teachers. Good friends," Peterson said. "I don't know that I would mind the condos as long as it's not one of those five or six-story buildings."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Don Peterson

James LeGault, who lives near the site of the eventual new school building, also sees the positives in repurposing the old property.

"I don't know how they're going to build it, but it's going to be neat for the community," Legault said. "We don't need empty buildings around, and it's good that we're going to utilize them."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News James LeGault

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip