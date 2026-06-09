SAUKVILLE — A black bear was spotted in Saukville last Thursday, part of a string of sightings spreading across multiple counties in southeast Wisconsin, including Washington, Ozaukee, and, most recently, Sheboygan County.

Debbie and David Wickesberg were on an evening walk last Thursday when they first noticed the animal moving through the trees near their neighborhood.

"I thought, oh, who's got a Newfoundland black dog? And then we both kind of blurted it out at the same time. It's a bear!" David said.

"All of a sudden I look, honey, that's a bear, that's a bear, isn't it?" Debbie said.

The couple could barely believe their eyes; they were in awe. Their neighbor captured video of the bear trotting through the trees.

Black bear spotted in Saukville

TMJ4 received photos and videos of bear sightings within the last week. The most recent of those was in the town of Wilson in Sheboygan County.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says it is likely the same bear appearing across the region. Kevin Brown of the DNR described the animal's distinguishing features.

"It does seem like it's the same bear. It has a darker muzzle, kind of longer, lankier legs, most likely a young bear under three years old," Brown said.

Watch: Saukville couple's evening walk turns into black bear sighting amid a string of encounters across region

Saukville couple's evening walk turns into black bear sighting amid a string of encounters

The DNR says young black bears often travel long distances this time of year as they search for territory ahead of the mating season.

"I think he's looking for his own territory, he's looking for a place to call home," Brown said. "Based on the sightings, we said he's kind of working that shore over on Lake Michigan. It looks like he's kind of headed north."

The DNR advises anyone who spots the bear to leave it alone and not feed it. If a bear approaches you, make yourself look big, wave your arms, and make noise to scare it away.

Residents are also encouraged to bring bird feeders, pet food, and garbage indoors to avoid attracting the animal.

For the Wickesberg family, the encounter is one to remember.

"It was an exciting evening and day, and something that we'll probably never forget in this area," Debbie said.

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