PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office has introduced an artificial intelligence assistant to answer non-emergency phone calls, a move the sheriff says is designed to help manage rising call volume and connect callers more efficiently with the appropriate department.

Watch Alex Gaul's report in the video player below:

Residents weigh benefits and concerns of AI assistant for non-emergency calls in Ozaukee County

In a social media post announcing the change, the sheriff said the AI assistant, named AVA, can carry on normal conversations with callers and route them to the proper department, or to 911 if necessary.

The goal is to free dispatchers to focus on emergency calls, which have risen 17 percent in the past year, according to the sheriff's office. Callers can get information about things like parking tickets, case information and bail.

Residents weigh benefits and concerns of AI assistant for non-emergency calls in Ozaukee County

The system does not affect staffing levels for emergency 911 operators or the county's full-service dispatch center, according to the sheriff's post.

The rollout has drawn mixed reactions from residents. Some commenters on social media said they were concerned the new system could slow connections to a person, while others said they were willing to give it a chance.

Melissa Raatz of Grafton said she prefers speaking with a person because even non-emergency calls can involve urgent situations.

“Even if I'm calling the non-emergency (line), I'm still calling for a reason,” Raatz said. "I'd prefer to talk to a person, but I guess it depends on the experience."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Melissa Raatz

Mary Johnson of Cedarburg said she supports trying the system but remains cautious about broader concerns surrounding artificial intelligence.

“I think it's worth trying out to see how it works,” Johnson said. “I don't want it taking over our lives to the point where we don't exactly know where it will take us, so it's the unknown; the fear of the unknown.”

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Mary Johnson

The AI system is provided by Aurelian and is becoming more common in southeastern Wisconsin. TMJ4 covered the launch of the same program in Waukesha County in late 2025.

During a test call, AVA identified itself as “an automated AI assistant for the non-emergency line.” When asked how quickly it could connect a caller with help, the system said it could depend on the type of help needed.

“The time can vary based on call volume and what you need, but I'll move you to a dispatcher as soon as I know what you're calling about,” the AI assistant said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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