Residents weigh benefits and concerns as Project Lighthouse data center ads hit local media

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — Developers behind the under-construction $15 billion Project Lighthouse data center campus are now running a widespread advertising campaign across southeastern Wisconsin as debate over the project continues in Port Washington and beyond.

The ads, paid for by Oracle and Vantage, are appearing on television, radio, social media and online platforms. One advertisement features a heavy equipment operator named Colbi, who says jobs connected to the project have brought financial stability to her family.

In the ad, Colbi says she and her husband have gained “financial freedom” and are earning more money than ever before through work tied to the project.

The campaign comes as public opinion on data centers remains largely negative. September polling conducted by Marquette University's Law School found nearly three-quarters of registered Wisconsin voters surveyed believed the costs of data centers outweigh the benefits.

Still, some Port Washington residents TMJ4 spoke with in Port Washington said they are already seeing some positive effects related to the development.

Ray Simmons said he had seen the advertisements on television.

“I mean, I think it's good and bad. A lot of people don't want the town to change,” Simmons said. “(But it) helps all of the businesses out. That's what it's all about really. Trying to help people out and make things better.”

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Ray Simmons

City leaders have previously said average worker pay associated with the project exceeds $50 an hour. Local restaurants have also reported a large rise in business while the construction is ongoing. The three companies behind the project also recently made a large grant donation to help first responders across Ozaukee County.

But Nick Creten said he does not believe the advertising campaign on its own is likely to significantly change public opinion.

“I suspect not. I don't think people change their mind very readily,” Creten said. “(There's) a lot of good from it. A lot of positive infrastructure that has to be developed ... I think the people strongest against this, I feel for them."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Nick Creten

The construction on the data center complex is ongoing. TMJ has toured the construction site multiple times since the beginning of the year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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