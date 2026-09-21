Port Washington residents get first look inside Wisconsin's $15-billion Vantage data center

Port Washington residents got their first look inside one of the largest construction projects in Wisconsin — a $15-billion data center being built by Vantage Data Centers for Oracle and OpenAI.

Mayor Ted Neitzke led the 13th community tour of the site, bringing 400 visitors inside Building 12, one of four super-size structures under construction. The building spans roughly 550,000-square feet and sits on land that was once farm land.

TMJ4 News reporters Charles Benson and Alex Gaul has more on what residents got to see in the video below:

Port Washington resident tour data center.

"The center of this warehouse is going to be rack upon rack upon rack of serves and computers," Neitzke said.

Vantage says between 2,800 and 3,000 construction workers are currently on the job.

Neitzke, a lifelong Port Washington resident, said the project has shifted politically since it was first proposed.

"This was not a political issue at all at that time. So when it was brought to us, it was like insane square foot value, incredible local value," Neitzke said.

That value, he said, is measured in growing revenue for the city and its schools — without raising residential property taxes.

Data centers have grown increasingly unpopular in communities across Wisconsin and the country, and the Port Washington project has not been immune to that backlash. Questions continue to arise over transmission costs, energy needs, environmental concerns, and noise.

Neitzke said the tours are designed to give residents firsthand knowledge before they weigh in.

"I just want you to understand what actually is going on out there. So when you go into town and somebody brings it up, you can say, 'Well, I was out there and I saw and I heard.' Whether you agree with it or not, then at least you can, you can make your comments," Neitzke said.

When asked whether public sentiment has shifted, Neitzke said it has.

"Yes, what I've noticed is the temperature has gone down," Neitzke said.

But questions remain around transmission costs and energy needs as well environmental and noise worries.

"I learned today that Vantage is going to increase intentionally how much they're going to berm around the site to continue to further reduce the sound decibels," Neitzke said. "I learned that they're going to work harder on the local level to engage and increase people's understanding."

Ramon Perez, senior construction manager at Vantage Data Centers, pointed out visible changes to the site since earlier visits.

"That dirt pile grew grass since the last time you were here," Perez said.

Among those on the tour was Angel Tello, owner of Tello's Grille and Catering, who said his business has grown significantly since construction began.

"2026, it's about four times more, the business," Tello said.

But Tello said the long-term picture remains uncertain.

"It's going to be good? I think nobody knows. I think time will tell us if it's good or it's bad," Tello said.

Building 12 — where the tour ventured inside for the first time — sits on land that Nick Didier grew up on. His family sold the property 20 years ago, and he said the land had long been designated for industrial use.

"We always knew it wasn't going to remain farmland. It's been designated for industrial for as long as I can remember," Didier said.

Still, Didier described the experience as bittersweet.

"I'm kind of ambivalent. I don't know if I'm either against it or for it. I think it's good for the city?" Didier said.

Many of the tour's attendees have personal stakes in the project. Some say they have already been impacted by the development.

This story was reported on-air by journalists Charles Benson and Alex Gaul and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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