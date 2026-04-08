Port Washington voters pass referendum giving them a voice on future large developments funded through TID's

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — Port Washington voters have handily passed a citizen-posed referendum giving residents, not just city officials, a voice in future large developments.

According to unofficial results posted by Ozaukee County late Tuesday, the referendum passed with two-thirds, or 66.41 percent, of voters in favor and a margin of more than 1,300 votes. Turnout in Port Washington was 50.88% percent of registered voters in the city.

WATCH: Port Washington voters pass referendum giving them a voice on new developments

Port Washington voters pass referendum giving them a voice on new developments

The measure requires voter approval on future large tax increment districts over $10 million in the Ozaukee County city. While the referendum will not affect the data center itself, which has already been under construction for months, the project was a catalyst for the vote.

The referendum was proposed through a successful petition for direct legislation circulated by Great Lakes Neighbors United, one of the leading voices against the coming data center campus in the north edge of the city.

"My inclination is this is coming about because of the data center," Port Washington voter Doug Stringer said after voting Tuesday. "I don’t think it’s a bad idea to get approval for exactly that kind of situation."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Doug Stringer

Prior to the election, some area business leaders tried unsuccessfully to block the vote in court. Opponents argued the referendum's language is too restrictive and would stifle the city's future growth.

"I’m concerned that it’s maybe not the right solution but I’m sympathetic with the issue," Port Washington voter David Partrick said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News David Partrick

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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