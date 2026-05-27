PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — Port Washington residents with private lead water service lines may soon be required to replace them, but the city is proposing to share the financial burden.

The city's Board of Public Works has advanced a plan that would have the city handle contracting and cover half of the estimated $7,500 per-home replacement cost upfront.

In a May meeting, the board discussed the details of the proposal, including that residents would repay their portion over multiple years. The total estimated cost across all affected properties is $5 million.

The proposal stems from 2024 EPA mandates requiring municipal water systems to develop and execute lead pipe removal plans over the next decade. Port Washington has already been working to replace public lead service lines; the new focus is on the remaining private lines.

Watch: Port Washington neighbors react to city's plan to require — and help pay for — lead pipe replacements

Port Washington wants residents to replace private lead pipes

Dave Bahr, a Port Washington resident who has lived in his home since birth, said he has managed the issue on his own for years.

"I filter it. I've been doing that for decades," Bahr said. "I can understand why they would want to switch out lead pipes because it would be beneficial to the people who are living here. But my concern would be the cost involved."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Dave Bahr

"Prices of everything are going up. The food, the gas, and—it's how much can these people really afford?" Bahr said.

Neighbor Terri Bauschek said she received a letter about the process, given that her home also has lead lines.

"Evidently, they didn't know back then they shouldn't be using lead pipes," Bauschek said. "I think that would be nice instead of figuring out how to take the load yourself," Bauschek said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Terri Bauschek

Water Utility Superintendent Dan Fisher told TMJ4 News the city would attempt to negotiate lower replacement costs. At the May meeting, the board mentioned that neighbors who have already replaced their lines on their own wouldn't be eligible for any sort of rebate.

The plan is expected to go before the city's General Government and Finance Committee on June 2. If approved there, the city's Common Council would have the final say, likely later on in June.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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