Ozaukee neighbors welcome new trail spur set to connect Interurban Trail with Mequon's Rotary Park

MEQUON, Wis. — A new trail spur off the Ozaukee Interurban Trail is set to open in mid-October, connecting Mequon's newer developments to Rotary Park and giving walkers and cyclists a dedicated path along Highland Road.

The 1.45-mile spur runs along the north side of Highland Road, ending at the west entrance to Rotary Park. It is being funded not by the county, but by the Mequon-Thiensville Trails Foundation.

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The newer nonprofit spent four years securing a $1 million federal grant and more than $300,000 in grassroots donations to make the project possible.

Ozaukee trail users welcome new spur connecting Highland Road to Rotary Park

Michael Van Treeck, vice president of the MT Trails Foundation, said the path addresses a safety and accessibility gap that has long existed along the busy corridor.

"I live close by, so I had a lot of interest in getting involved," Van Treeck said. "We're trying to get the bikes and the walkers off of Highland."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Michael Van Treeck

The new spur is the foundation's first completed project, but trail improvements in the area extend beyond it. Upgraded pedestrian crossings have been made at several major road intersections along the Interurban Trail, and a similar spur is planned between Grafton and Five Corners in Cedarburg.

Watch Alex Gaul's report in the video player below:

Ozaukee trail users welcome new spur connecting Highland Road to Rotary Park

Van Treeck said the broader push reflects what residents want from their communities.

"People want the recreational aspect of it, and they want to do more biking and do more walking," Van Treeck said.

Daily trail users like Wally Bronson, who drives from Glendale to walk the Ozaukee Interurban Trail, said the expansion is a welcome development.

"I think they are trying to get more people and then — this is an opportunity for people to get out and get exercise and be able to use the path, which I believe is good for everybody," Bronson said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Wally Bronson

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for mid-October.

In a separate and unrelated project, the two local Rotary clubs are also in the process of replacing the park's old playground set with a new all-user playground. TMJ4 covered that project in August.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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