MEQUON, Wis. — After years of planning and fundraising, the Mequon-Thiensville Sunrise Rotary Club is preparing to break ground on a new adaptive, all-user playground at Mequon Rotary Park — a space designed to welcome children and adults of all ages and abilities.

The project, supported by Mel's Charities and the Rotary Club, carries a funding goal of $4.5 million. On Saturday, organizers hosted the Party for the Playground event, aimed at helping push that goal across the finish line while educating the community about what an adaptive playground offers.

Lynn Streeter, of the Mequon-Thiensville Sunrise Rotary Club, said the vision for the space grew directly from what families in the community said they needed.

WATCH: Mequon families excited for new all-user playground soon coming to Rotary Park

Mequon families excited for new all-user playground soon coming to Rotary Park

"We heard they were looking for places where people could come together across generations," Streeter said. "Play is fundamental for people of all ages. There is equipment designed for people of all ages, spaces for people of all ages and all abilities."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Lynn Streeter

The new playground will include features specifically designed for those with disabilities. Among them are Braille signage for people with visual impairments and a communication board to help children express their feelings.

Rotary past president and current foundation board member Jenne Hohn says the playground also represents a commitment to kids and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"I've been volunteering with the IDD community for eight years, and to be able to bring something where everyone can play right to my own backyard is incredible," Hohn said. "I'm so excited to share this with that community."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Jenne Hohn

Elizabeth Suran, a Mequon parent and member of both Mel's Charities and the Mequon Rotary Club, played at the current playground as a kid. She now takes her own kids, like seven-year-old Madison to play at the same park.

"My nephew is non-verbal and is a runner, so the fact that there's going to be a fence around it means the parents can relax," Suran said. "The impact it's going to have is incredible. The amount of work that 'Rotarians' have put in."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Elizabeth Suran

Madison, for her part, already has a clear sense of what the new space should stand for.

"Anybody can go there, and it doesn't matter who can go there," Madison said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Madison Suran

To donate to the building of the playground, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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