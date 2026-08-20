Ozaukee County Democrats say liberals are finding their footing in a historically red county

GRAFTON, Wis. — Ozaukee County has long been one of Wisconsin's most reliably Republican counties, but recent election results suggest the political ground is shifting — and local Democrats say they intend to keep pushing.

In 2024, Kamala Harris lost Ozaukee County by just 10 points, the smallest presidential margin there in at least two decades. Earlier this year, the county voted for Chris Taylor, the liberal candidate in the state Supreme Court race — a result Democrats point to as further evidence of a trend.

Todd Aulgur, a board member with the Ozaukee County Democrats, said the party sees the momentum as a foundation to build on.

"The hope is, as we continue to do that, that we can maybe start to pull further to the left in the future if that's what the county wants," Aulgur said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Todd Aulgur

Despite those shifts, the county remained red in the last presidential election and continues to sit within a solidly red congressional district. Still, the narrowing margins have not gone unnoticed.

Deb Dassow, chair of the Ozaukee County Democratic Party, said the path forward runs through the political middle — by competing more aggressively on issues that cross party lines.

"Here in Ozaukee County, people care about the environment. They care about quality schools," Dassow said. "They realize it's ok to be a progressive in Ozaukee County."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Deb Dassow

That appeal to the center is resonating with some newer residents. Paul Leckie recently moved to Grafton from Milwaukee County and describes himself as an independent — though one who has voted Democratic most of his life.

"I think most people are in the center. I honestly do," Leckie said. "In recent years, the edges have had the voice or have made the most noise."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Paul Leckie

The midterm elections take place on Tuesday, November 3. For more information on registering to vote, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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