MEQUON, Wis. — Editor's note: This story was posted before a call was made in the race for Wisconsin's 6th Congressional District. For the most up to date results, click here. This story will be updated once the race is called.

Two Democrats are competing in Tuesday's Democratic primary for Wisconsin's 6th Congressional District, with the winner set to face Republican incumbent Glenn Grothman in the general election.

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday night, the race between Amanda Bell of Pardeeville and Brad Smith of Mequon was too close to call.

Democratic voters in the district said they are looking for candidates who prioritize local issues over national politics heading into the general election.

Watch: Mequon voters weigh in on Wisconsin's 6th District candidates with Democratic primary still too close to call

District 6 in Ozaukee County too close to call

Ed Batt, who moved to Mequon last year, said local focus is what drives his vote. He supported Amanda Bell in Tuesday's primary.

"More people focused and community focused, definitely is what I vote for," Batt said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 Ndws Ed Batt

On the Republican side of the ballot, six-term incumbent Glenn Grothman ran unopposed in Tuesday's primary. Supporters of Grothman expressed confidence in the incumbent regardless of which Democrat emerges from the primary.

Bob Hackett, a Mequon voter, said he believes the Democratic candidates have struggled to make their case to constituents.

"From my perspective, (Bell and Smith have been) very ineffective in getting their message out, and I thought Glenn has done a great job, and I'm here to support him," Hackett said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Bob Hackett

Wisconsin's 6th Congressional District covers Ozaukee, Sheboygan and Manitowoc counties, as well as much of central Wisconsin.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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