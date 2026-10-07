'Not how you should live life': Injured Grafton boy's aunt addresses suspect after $500K bond set

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — A man accused in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured an 11-year-old Grafton boy is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.

David Sitar was given the bond during his initial appearance at the Ozaukee County Courthouse in Port Washington on Wednesday afternoon. Sitar was arrested in Illinois Saturday night, but he waived extradition from Illinois, according to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office.

WATCH: 'Not how you should live life': Injured Grafton boy's aunt addresses suspect after judge sets $500,000 bond in hit-and-run case

'Not how you should live life': Injured boy's aunt addresses suspect after judge sets $500,000 bond in hit-and-run case

A judge set the bond at the amount requested by prosecutors. Sitar's public defender did not contest the request.

Prosecutors argued Sitar's criminal history and risk of fleeing justified the high bail. He is being charged as a repeat hit-and-run offender.

"And essentially handing off a child and taking off... His entire focus was on getting away," Ozaukee County District Attorney Ben Lindsay said during the hearing.

11-year-old Logan remains hospitalized as he continues recovering from injuries suffered in the crash over the weekend.

TMJ4 spoke with the boy's aunt Tiffany Reifenstuhl over the weekend. During the hearing, she addressed Sitar directly.

"I do wish that you sir, come to a realization that this is not how you should live life," Tiffany Reifenstuhl said.

Reifenstuhl said the boy's condition has dramatically changed daily life for the family. While Logan is off of a ventilator, prosecutors said his prognosis for recovery has not yet been determined.

The community has rallied around the family, with one GoFundMe set up by Logan's taekwondo school raising more than $3,000, as of Wednesday afternoon.

The next status hearing in the case is scheduled for October 19.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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