Community rallies around Grafton boy recovering from hit-and-run crash

TOWN OF GRAFTON, Wis. — Support continues to pour in for an 11-year-old Grafton boy recovering from a hit-and-run crash, as friends, neighbors, classmates, and instructors rally around his family while the accused driver faces charges.

Logan remains hospitalized but is showing signs of improvement, according to those closest to him. The growing support includes a GoFundMe campaign, outreach from his school district and encouragement from members of his martial arts community.

Rebecca Krutina Tiffany Reifenstuhl describes Logan as a typically energetic kid and says he loves Taekwondo.

According to a three-count criminal complaint filed Monday in Ozaukee County Court, David Sitar is charged as a repeat offender in connection with the Friday evening crash. Authorities arrested Sitar in Illinois on Saturday night.

The Lake County (IL) clerk's office said Sitar has an extradition status hearing scheduled for Friday.

At Championship Martial Arts in Port Washington, instructor Kris Hoff said Logan has spent the past two years building confidence and discipline through taekwondo.

"He's a great, kindhearted boy. Just learning how to have some confidence, some discipline, carry that at home," Hoff said. "[Logan] is off the ventilator. He has spoken to his grandma and his father a little bit," Hoff said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Kris Hoff

To help the family, Hoff started a GoFundMe campaign and said he looks forward to seeing Logan return to the gym to keep working on his black belt.

Logan attends John Long Middle School in Grafton. In a statement, the district said it is coordinating support for his family, classmates, and teachers.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with our student and his family following this weekend’s incident," Superintendent Jeff Nelson said in the statement. "We are actively coordinating support for his family and ensuring our student services team is fully available to support his peers and teachers today and in the days ahead."

Neighbors at the mobile home park where Logan lives said they have been thinking about him.

"(He is) full of energy, always riding his bike in the circle here," neighbor Cheryl Werbelow said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Cheryl Werbelow

Neighbors said a police vehicle remained in the neighborhood over the weekend.

The criminal complaint alleges in the probable cause statement that Sitar drove Logan to his family's trailer after the crash before leaving the scene. The complaint says Sitar told Logan's father something similar to, "I ran over your son with my van. I'm sorry. Don't call the cops. I'm going to jail."

Logan's aunt, Tiffany Reifenstuhl, spoke with TMJ4 Sunday morning. Reifenstuhl said she struggles to understand the alleged actions described in the complaint.

"(He) left my bleeding, crying, screaming nephew in my brother's arms. I don't understand how you can do that to a child or a parent, for that matter," Reifenstuhl said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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