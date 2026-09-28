GRAFTON, Wis. — The Ozaukee Nonprofit Center in Grafton is set to hold a grand reopening on Oct. 7 after completing a series of renovations funded through a state grant.

The center, known as the ONC, serves as a shared hub for dozens of local nonprofits, allowing organizations to keep offices under one roof and pool their resources.

Watch Alex Gaul's report in the video player below:

Nonprofits inside Ozaukee's shared center say renovations mean more for the community they serve

Upgrades include a renovated event space featuring new furniture, sound-dampening panels, an updated sound system, and kitchen facilities. There is also a new outdoor patio, fresh coats of paint, renovated restrooms, and an upgraded baby bank.

Tina Perry, whose nonprofit Just Listen helps families dealing with substance abuse, has been working at the center throughout the renovation process.

"Every upgrade they give is an upgrade and a resource for us to give our community members in a positive way," Perry said. "We've all adjusted around (the construction), which worked out well."

Just Listen is among the first organizations set to host guests in the renovated event space in the coming weeks. They are hosting a 15-year anniversary celebration on Oct. 10.

Nicole Bulow, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ozaukee County — one of the center's founding member organizations — said the improvements will help her organization expand youth mentorship programming in the area.

"They made it more open and welcoming for our families as well, so it doesn't feel as closed off," Bulow said. "We can hold seminars here now. We can hold trainings here for our families and our children, and know that the equipment is going to work and it's upgraded."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Nicole Bulow

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