MEQUON, Wis. — Concordia University Wisconsin is breaking ground on a new medical wing later this month to help combat a growing nationwide nursing shortage.

The facility will include 26,000 square feet of new construction and another 11,650 square feet of renovated space. It is expected to open in the fall of 2027 and will feature different kinds of patient rooms, practice mannequins, virtual reality and artificial intelligence technology.

A 2024 state report projects the nursing shortage will likely grow by 2040.

"Nationwide, we continue to have a nursing shortage," Tina Gaffney said. "As our baby boomers are really retiring out, we're not seeing as many people come into the nursing programs," Gaffney said.

Gaffney is the nursing director of VR and simulation at Concordia University Wisconsin and has been a nurse for decades.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Tina Gaffney

The university is already integrating new tools into its curriculum, including the Anatomage table, a full 3D model of the human anatomy that can be used for both demonstration and testing students. It is just the first piece of new technology Concordia will be adding in the next couple of years.

Watch: New medical wing and simulation tech help Concordia University Wisconsin combat a growing nursing shortage

New medical wing and simulation tech help Concordia University Wisconsin combat a growing nursing shortage

Junior nursing student Briana Schram got her first try at the Anatomage table Monday.

"It's a really exciting opportunity for the classes to come," Schram said. "The little nitty gritty things like you can't see a heart on a patient, but when you're seeing how something works, and you develop that thought process behind it, it can really help me develop into a better nurse and help the nursing program grow."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Briana Schram

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