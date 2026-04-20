CEDARBURG, Wis. — The city of Cedarburg has been growing by about 40 residents every month, and local law enforcement and firefighters are stepping up to make sure those new neighbors feel welcome.

Officer Vlad Melnikov of the Cedarburg Police Department is behind a new initiative that takes officers and firefighters to knock on the doors of new residents and share a welcome packet filled with community contacts and services.

WATCH: New Cedarburg residents are thankful for the new welcome knocks from local first responders

New Cedarburg neighbors thankful for new welcome knocks from local first responders

"They know that if they do ever have to call us, there's going to be a friendly face coming," Melnikov said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Officer Vlad Melnikov

Megan Oyaski moved to Cedarburg from Pennsylvania last year and was one of the first neighbors to receive a door knock and packet.

"People noticed that I was out here. I didn't just move in, and I was another number," Oyaski said. "That was a huge relief for me, especially picking up and moving again and not knowing anyone here and having all my family 12 hours away."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Megan Oyaski

The initiative aims to ensure residents feel connected to the city and its public services.

"I think there are cities that have a disconnect between their public services. Having an opportunity to do this here... really solidifies the fact of why Cedarburg is Cedarburg," Melnikov said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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