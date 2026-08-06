Milwaukee police, Safe & Sound collect school supplies for students after Lincoln Avenue Elementary fire

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) and Safe & Sound are rallying to support students and teachers at Lincoln Avenue Elementary School ahead of the new school year, more than a month after a fire destroyed much of the building.

WATCH : Milwaukee police collects school supplies for Lincoln Avenue Elementary students

Milwaukee police, Safe & Sound collect school supplies for Lincoln Avenue Elementary students

MPD District 2 and Safe & Sound are collecting backpacks, notebooks and classroom supplies for teachers and students who lost nearly everything in the blaze. Donations can be dropped off in a bin in the front lobby of District 2 through Aug. 24.

Officer Carissa Sanchez, a community liaison officer who grew up on Milwaukee's South Side, said the effort is personal for her.

"I love and care so much about the kids in this community, just being from the Southside. The kids have a special place in my heart. I want them to be set for the school year and not have to worry about anything. We're trying to do everything that we can to get as much supplies as we can get to them."

RELATED: Community rallies to support Lincoln Avenue School teachers after fire destroyed building

MPD District 2 is also hosting a National Night Out event on Aug. 12 at Pulaski Park. The free event will feature food, games and family activities, giving officers and community members a chance to connect.

Sanchez said events like National Night Out serve an important purpose.

"They help foster positive relationships between the police and the citizens that we serve. We try to hold as many of these events as possible."

For more details, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip