Mequon runners detour after storms collapse part of the Ozaukee Interurban Trail

MEQUON, Wis. — Tuesday's storms caused significant damage across Ozaukee County, including a partial collapse of the Ozaukee Interurban Trail in Mequon, flooded basements, and a lightning strike on a Grafton home.

The Ozaukee Interurban Trail partially collapsed just north of Highland Road, forcing runners and bikers to turn around Wednesday.

Mequon mayor Andrew Nerbun says it is unclear how long the trail will be closed. The damage could worsen with more rain, and an outside contractor may be needed for repairs.

"It's fully caved in on both sides, so that's probably the most significant storm damage I've seen recently," Lisa Mauman said. "I've never seen this kind of damage before on this trail... I was hoping to go a few more miles, but I guess this is the turnaround point."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Lisa Mauman

The storms also caused sewers to back up in the Mequon area, particularly in low-lying areas near Pigeon and Cedar creeks.

"People in our neighborhood were texting pictures of flooding in their backyards and checking to see whose basements are flooding and whatnot," Mauman said.

The Ozaukee County Emergency Management Agency confirmed the county was spared from most wind damage. However, a Grafton home was struck by lightning.

In Cedarburg, water levels are rising fast, and large tree limbs are flowing loudly over the city's downtown dams along Cedar Creek.

"For Cedarburg, being in the basement two nights with tornado alerts was something else," Maureen Rymer said. "It doesn't look like this rain will continue, people will be doing the riverwalk in the next couple days."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Maureen Rymer

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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