MEQUON, Wis. — A Mequon farmer says his corn is growing well ahead of the Fourth of July, clearing hip-high, even as Wisconsin endures its biggest heat wave of the season, with high temperatures topping 90 degrees all week.

Bud Schmit, who has spent more than 50 years raising vegetables on his Mequon farm, said the old benchmark of "knee high by the Fourth of July" no longer captures what healthy corn looks like in a modern growing season.

"I'm very pleased with the evenness of the corn, the color of the corn, a nice deep green," Schmit said. "The corn should be closer to hip-high or higher on the Fourth of July."

Watch: Mequon farmer happy to see corn past hip-high as Wisconsin's biggest heat wave of the season arrives

Corn is past hip-high in Mequon as Wisconsin's biggest heat wave of the season arrives

Despite the heat wave, Schmit said the extreme temperatures are not necessarily catastrophic for corn — but growth does slow above 85 degrees. He expects the crop to add at least a few inches this week.

"I wouldn't doubt we'll get at least 2, 3 inches," Schmit said. "It's good, but it's gotta have water at the same time... You get a half inch of rain a week, plants are gonna be good. You don't have to worry about them."

Beyond the weather, Schmit is navigating a sharp rise in input costs. He is paying 40% more on fertilizer this year compared to last year — though a good supply of corn is expected to keep consumer prices from rising significantly as a result.

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