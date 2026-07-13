'Just a crazy amount of support': Port Washington family overwhelmed by community response after house fire

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — A Port Washington couple is leaning on an outpouring of community support after a fire tore through their home early Sunday morning, displacing them and damaging two neighboring houses.

As of Monday evening, more than $16,000 has been raised through a neighbor-created GoFundMe to support Patrick and Wendy McDonald after the blaze broke out early Sunday morning.

"My wife smelled something, and she went and opened the garage door, and just black smoke flew into the house, and it was time to get out," Pat McDonald said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Patrick McDonald

The fire devastated the McDonald home and spread to both adjacent properties, melting siding on neighboring houses. The Port Washington Fire Department said Sunday the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Watch: Port Washington family overwhelmed by community response after house fire

Port Washington community supports family after fire

The couple told TMJ4 they did not want the story to focus on them, but rather on the dozens of people who rushed to help. Despite the loss, McDonald said the response from family, friends, and neighbors has been humbling.

"Support and love from our awesome neighbors, friends, and family. It's overwhelming," McDonald said. "Yeah, just a crazy amount of support."

Other neighbors reached out directly to TMJ4 to share stories of the couple's generosity over the years and their desire to return the favor.

"(I'm) just not sure how we deserve it. We're very appreciative and look forward to getting back to moving into this awesome neighborhood," McDonald said.

Next-door neighbor Brad Osteen, whose home sustained siding damage from the fire, described the McDonaldses as pillars of the neighborhood.

"They're great people. They've lived up here for 20 years, I think, at least," Osteen said. "It's crazy just to watch. You don't expect a fire to be right next to your house."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Brad Osteen

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip