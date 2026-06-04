'It's hard work, but it is rewarding': Why an Ozaukee food pantry is starting to grow its own produce

TOWN OF FREDONIA, Wis. — A Grafton-based food pantry is taking a new approach to fighting food insecurity by growing its own produce.

Family Sharing began planting Thursday morning on a new farm plot in the Town of Fredonia, a just-over-1,000-square-foot space that will produce rows of fresh fruits and vegetables for people in need. The initiative comes as food pantries across Wisconsin face mounting pressure from rising grocery costs.

"Food pantries across the state are struggling," Family Sharing Food Pantry Director Brandon Savage said. "The cost of groceries is increasing for people who need help the most... Very few pantries out there have done something like this."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Brandon Savage

The new plot is an expansion of an existing partnership between Grafton-based Family Sharing and the Albert & Ann Deshur JCC Rainbow Day Camp's Bonim Farms in the Town of Fredonia.

Representatives from Family Sharing emphasized the partnership at TMJ4's recent Let's Talk listening session in Cedarburg.

Watch: Why an Ozaukee food pantry is starting to grow its own produce

Why an Ozaukee food pantry is starting to grow its own produce

For years, Bonim has served as a workforce readiness program for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Farm Fellows like Jared Steeno will water the plot daily.

Lenny Kass, executive director of the Albert & Ann Deshur JCC Rainbow Day Camp, highlighted the connection between the two organizations during a visit to the farm.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Lenny Kass and Jared Steeno

The new plot is expected to increase the fresh produce Family Sharing receives from Bonim Farms by at least 15 to 20 percent. Volunteers are already lined up to help maintain it.

Family Sharing Volunteer Emmalee Schmutzler is helping work the new farm as part of a church mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was among those who helped plant the donated plot for the first time.

"It's hard work, but it is rewarding, and it's fun to be able to work alongside some really cool people," Schmutzler said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Emmalee Schmutzler

Savage said the organization is committed to expanding the effort over time.

"Any time that we need to be out here, we're going to be out here," Savage said. "And as the years go by, we're willing to scale this project up."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip