'It's an endurance thing': Neighbors adapt to changing road closures at Port Washington data center

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — The City of Port Washington has announced new road closures and construction routes around the data center complex, adding to months of traffic shifts that neighbors say are testing their patience.

Lake Drive, which previously served as a bypass, is closed for most of April and will close again on May 11. The city posted plans for the next few months that also include the resurfacing of County Highway LL later this month.

WATCH: Neighbors adapt to changing road closures at Port Washington data center

Neighbors adapt to changing road closures at Port Washington data center

Steel beams are now rising at the construction site, but the frequent changes to traffic patterns have left nearby residents adapting.

Mary Deheck, who lives near the complex, said the detour directions seem to change on any given day.

"They can't make up their mind. We're gonna do a little bit here, and then we're going to do this, and then we're gonna close that," Deheck said. "You don't really know when the barricades are up, is it for real or not real. We have to get in and out of here."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Mary Deheck

Resident complaints have generated some changes to the project. Round-the-clock, 24-hour construction is scheduled to end soon. Previously, the sheriff's office intervened to ensure road safety following concerns about dump trucks in the area.

"Yes, it's an endurance thing, because nobody's going to do anything about it," Deheck said. "We just have to go with the flow."

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