'He loved this town': Daughter reflects on late Port Washington artist, teacher ahead of art auction

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — Dozens of paintings by a beloved Port Washington artist and longtime high school art teacher are set to go up for auction Saturday, with proceeds benefiting the American Legion post where the works have been stored.

WATCH: Daughter reflects on late Port Washington artist, teacher Frank Braun ahead of art auction

Daughter reflects on late Port Washington artist, teacher ahead of art auction

The collection, which includes landscapes, abstracts, paintings and drawings, was created by Frank Braun, who served in the U.S. Navy before returning to Port Washington and spending more than 30 years teaching art at Port Washington High School.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News

The auction runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, with many pieces starting below $100. Half of the proceeds will go back to the American Legion post.

For Braun's daughter, Leslie Braun, the collection is a deeply personal window into her father's life and his love for the city.

"I get overwhelmed when I think about the various techniques, the various styles, the various subject matter," Leslie Braun said. "Because it is Port Washington, and he loved this town, and he would never leave this town... I think he would be proud of what I am doing right now. I really do."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News TMJ4 speaks with Leslie Braun

To generations of Port Washington students, Frank Braun was known as Mr. Braun. Lenys Walden, a now retired teacher who was once his student, said his influence extended far beyond the classroom.

"A good teacher really gets along with a lot of people," Walden said. "When I went to Amsterdam, I just went to the museum and thought about all the things that he taught us about Van Gogh," Walden said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Lenys Walden

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