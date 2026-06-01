GRAFTON, Wis. — Peyton Wissmueller has worn pads and helmets under Friday night lights, and now he’ll wear the dress blues of the U.S. Marine Corps under the spotlight of graduation.

The Grafton High School senior — a state football champion — graduated early after completing his coursework in just three and a half years. He used that time to enlist in the Marine Corps and leave for boot camp, finishing basic training last month.

Jayson Wissmueller Peyton Wissmueller

Wissmueller planned to join his classmates at commencement in uniform, but said his family was initially told school policy required all graduates to wear the same cap and gown.

Watch: Grafton School District allows Marine Corps graduate to walk in uniform

Grafton School District allows Marine Corps graduate to walk in uniform

“It was just like an initial shock,” Wissmueller said. “Grafton obviously never saw someone graduate early and then graduate boot camp in time to walk the stage.”

The policy, designed to symbolize unity among graduates, would have meant putting a cap and gown over his Marine uniform.

Jayson Wissmueller Peyton Wissmueller

Several veterans' organizations rallied in his support, contacting school leaders as well as TMJ4 News.

The Grafton School District said Monday to TMJ4 it would make a special exception, allowing any graduate who has completed boot camp to wear their military uniform instead of the cap and gown.

“Our long-standing practice has been for graduates to wear the same attire during the ceremony, reflecting the unity of the class,” the district said in a written statement. “At the same time, we recognize that military service represents a significant commitment, and we believe this exception appropriately honors that commitment while maintaining the focus on the entire Class of 2026.”

The district said six Grafton graduates plan to enter the armed forces this year. Each will be honored during commencement with a special cord, a mention in the program, and an invitation to stand for recognition.

Wissmueller, who earned multiple football accolades — including a 2025 State Championship and the “Pound the Rock” award for his perseverance — said his decision to enlist was influenced by his father’s service and the camaraderie he observed among veterans growing up.

Mike Beiermeister Peyton Wissmueller

“I always wanted to set myself up for success in the future… to hopefully excel my career in the military,” he said. “Football season ended, and I felt that need to be part of something bigger than myself again — like a football team, but this time a platoon.”

Now, Wissmueller wants to serve the community that made him through military service. He also says he hopes wearing his uniform at graduation will inspire others.

“Being able to shake my peers’ hands in my uniform will be very special,” Wissmueller said. “Hopefully, them seeing me in my uniform also gives them a sense of pride.”

Commencement for the Grafton High School Class of 2026 is scheduled for this weekend.

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