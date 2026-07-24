GRAFTON, Wis. — Traffic congestion at Grafton's main intersection of Wisconsin Highway 60 and 12th Avenue is getting worse, and residents say relief is nowhere in sight.

Grafton Police say there's been a significant increase in the amount of cars passing through the village, since the village's last completed traffic study.

More than 1.5 million vehicles passed through the village in the last month, if you add up the data from all of the department's Flock Safety cameras. As far as unique vehicles through the village, the figure is still more than 261,000.

Residents say afternoon rush hour backups now stretch a from a half mile to a whole mile, and three converging factors — population growth, construction traffic and the area's geography — are driving the problem.

"It has gotten worse and worse, and this year's been by far the greatest amount of increase in traffic," said David Tice, who lives near the intersection.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News David Tice

Grafton's population has grown more than 10% since 2020, according to U.S. Census data, adding more vehicles to already strained roads. Heavy truck traffic from the Port Washington Data Center and other nearby developments has compounded the problem.

The intersection itself sits in a natural bottleneck — narrow roads with no turn lanes, hemmed in by a bridge crossing over the Milwaukee River.

Watch: Grafton residents want solutions as Highway 60 traffic grows; here's what's behind the congestion

Grafton residents want solutions as Highway 60 traffic grows; here's what's behind the congestion

Grafton Police say they have been receiving complaints and have increased enforcement along Highway 60, working in coordination with the State Patrol.

For many residents, the solution in the short term is simply to avoid the area altogether. And with additional housing developments proposed along Highway 60, residents worry the current congestion could become permanent.

"I avoid going that way because I can see from where I live, it's backed up. So I try different routes," Tice said. "In the afternoon rush hour, traffic can be backed up for half a mile or a mile... It will get worse. No doubt about that."

Neighbor Sharon McKelvey echoed that sentiment, saying locals have learned to navigate around the congestion.

"You can go around. There are other routes, but a local will know," McKelvey said. "Another bridge across the river would be very nice."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Sharon McKelvey

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip